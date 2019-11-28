|
McGUIRK
John Joseph Passed away peacefully in hospital, on 22nd November 2019,
aged 85 years.
Beloved husband of Terry,
much loved father
and grandfather.
Requiem Mass at St Joseph's
RC Church Ansdell on Friday
6th December 2019 at 11.00 am followed by burial at
Lytham Park Cemetery.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Director.
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham, FY8 5EW.
Telephone 01253 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019