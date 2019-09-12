|
|
|
McALLIN
John Michael
(Michael or Mike) Michael passed away
after a short illness on
Thursday 5th September
at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
aged 81 years.
Dearly devoted Husband of the Late Wendy, dearly loved
Dad of Andy, Lisa and Debra.
Dearest Grandad of Poppy, Jasmine, Stephanie, Aaron
and Kyle and loving
Great Grandfather to Aubree.
Michael will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends.
Funeral service to be held at Lytham Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 1:30pm
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK.
Co op Funeralcare
32 St Andrews Road South
St Annes FY8 1PS
01253 725795
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019