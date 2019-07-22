|
|
|
Lewin Dr John Philip Passed away peacefully and with dignity in the care of
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
on 13th July 2019, with Janet and family by his side, aged 72 years.
Loving Father to Cherry and Jacquelyn and loving supportive father figure to Julia and Laura. Devoted Grandfather to Joseph, Holly, Elsie, Amelie, Grace, Annabel and Thomas. Father in Law to David, Richard and Simon.
A much loved and respected GP and good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Preesall on Wednesday 31st July
at 12:00 noon, followed by burial at Preesall Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Air Ambulance and Trinity Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 22, 2019