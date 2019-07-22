Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moons Funeral Service
Sandy Lane
Poulton-le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 0NU
01253 810 492
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
12:00
St. Oswald's Church
Preesall
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lewin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Lewin

Notice Condolences

John Lewin Notice
Lewin Dr John Philip Passed away peacefully and with dignity in the care of
Royal Lancaster Infirmary,
on 13th July 2019, with Janet and family by his side, aged 72 years.
Loving Father to Cherry and Jacquelyn and loving supportive father figure to Julia and Laura. Devoted Grandfather to Joseph, Holly, Elsie, Amelie, Grace, Annabel and Thomas. Father in Law to David, Richard and Simon.
A much loved and respected GP and good friend to many.
Funeral service to be held at
St. Oswald's Church, Preesall on Wednesday 31st July
at 12:00 noon, followed by burial at Preesall Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Air Ambulance and Trinity Hospice.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane Preesall, FY6 0NU.
Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.