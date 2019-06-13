Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
HOUGHTON John Passed away peacefully with
his family by his side in
Ryecourt Nursing Home on Wednesday June 5th 2019,
aged 88 years.

Devoted Husband of the late Doreen, an absolute legend of a Dad to Janet, Debbie, Sue and Paul and a loving Father-in-Law, Grandad and Great Grandad.

A special thank you to all the team at Ryecourt for the exceptional care and compassion shown to dad and all the family. John will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all his family and friends.

Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Friday June 21st at 11:45 am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Society.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 13, 2019
