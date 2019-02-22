|
HOLT John Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital
with his family by his side, on
Saturday February 16th 2019.
John, aged 78 years,
of Poulton-le-Fylde.
Much loved husband of Anne, dearly loved dad of Shaun, Martin, Paddy and Dom, also a loving grandad and great-grandad.
John will be sadly missed by
all his family, and his many friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Saturday March 2nd at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired
to Dementia UK.
All enquiries and donations to
C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway,
Poulton-le-Fylde, Tel 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019
