HITCHCOCK John It is with great sadness that Maureen and family announce
that John passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday
July 17th 2019.
Beloved partner of 40 years
of Maureen and will be
deeply missed.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Tuesday August 6th at 3:30 pm with colourful attire preferred to represent a true celebration of John's life. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to North West Air Ambulance Fund.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019