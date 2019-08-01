Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
15:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Hitchcock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Hitchcock

Notice Condolences

John Hitchcock Notice
HITCHCOCK John It is with great sadness that Maureen and family announce
that John passed away peacefully in hospital on Wednesday
July 17th 2019.
Beloved partner of 40 years
of Maureen and will be
deeply missed.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Tuesday August 6th at 3:30 pm with colourful attire preferred to represent a true celebration of John's life. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to North West Air Ambulance Fund.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.