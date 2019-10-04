|
|
|
HARRISON John Walker John passed away
peacefully in his sleep on
Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 83 years.
Dearly beloved husband of
Jean & Mary, much loved dad of Sharon & Gary, a very dear grandad of Rebecca, Charlotte, Annabel, Ella & Darcy Walker Harrison, dear brother of
Geoff and the late Phyllis and brother in law Bill.
"John will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel on Friday October 11th at 11:00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Royal British Legion, Poppy Appeal.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, FY2 0TW. Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019