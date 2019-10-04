Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Harrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Harrison

Notice Condolences

John Harrison Notice
HARRISON John Walker John passed away
peacefully in his sleep on
Wednesday 18th September 2019, aged 83 years.

Dearly beloved husband of
Jean & Mary, much loved dad of Sharon & Gary, a very dear grandad of Rebecca, Charlotte, Annabel, Ella & Darcy Walker Harrison, dear brother of
Geoff and the late Phyllis and brother in law Bill.

"John will be sadly missed by all his loving family and friends".

Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel on Friday October 11th at 11:00am. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Royal British Legion, Poppy Appeal.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, FY2 0TW. Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.