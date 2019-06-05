|
HANLEY John Albert Passed away peacefully in
Princess Diana Hospital, Grimsby on Thursday 23rd May 2019
aged 97 years.
Devoted husband of the late Vera, dearly loved father of Lynda, David and Roger and a loving father in law, grandad and great grandad.
'John will be sadly missed by
all his loving family and friends.'
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 12th June at 12:30pm
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu may be made for the British Heart Foundation.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 5, 2019
