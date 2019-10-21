|
GREGSON John Anthony
(Tony) Tony passed away peacefully at The Kingfisher Residential Home on Monday 14th October 2019 with his beloved wife Denise by his side.
He will be dearly missed by his son Andrew, daughter Moira, stepdaughter Tracey, stepson Robert, all his grandchildren and great grandchild.
A service of committal shall take place at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 28th October 2019 at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in lieu may be sent to Cancer Research UK c/o
T. H. Fenton Funerals,
27 - 28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX.
Tel. 01253852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019