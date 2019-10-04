|
|
|
Grassick John Passed away peacefully on
1st October aged 82.
Much loved Husband of Margaret, loving Dad to Gordon,
Beverley and Dorian.
Special Grandad to Andrew, Alex, Sofi and Murray and doting
Great Grandad to Amelia.
John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October 2019
at 1:15pm.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019