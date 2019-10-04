Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Grassick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Grassick

Notice Condolences

John Grassick Notice
Grassick John Passed away peacefully on
1st October aged 82.

Much loved Husband of Margaret, loving Dad to Gordon,
Beverley and Dorian.
Special Grandad to Andrew, Alex, Sofi and Murray and doting
Great Grandad to Amelia.

John will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.

Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 16th October 2019
at 1:15pm.

Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.