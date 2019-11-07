|
DOBSON John Michael After a 3 year battle
with cancer, John passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on
Saturday October 26th 2019,
aged 76 years.
Loving husband of Edna,
dear dad of Simon, Samantha and Helen and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Monday November 11th at 12:00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Cancer Research UK.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home
Tel: 408886
www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019