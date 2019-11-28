|
|
|
Denby John Brian On Wednesday 20th November 2019, Brian passed suddenly in Blackpool Victoria Hospital,
aged 87 years, and of
Mowbreck Caravan Park.
The dearly loved husband of the late Betty, brother of William,
uncle of Debbie, Anne Marie
and family and friend of
Angelina and William.
Funeral service and cremation
at Park Crematorium Lytham
on Monday 2nd December
at 10.30am.
No flowers by request,
donations if desired for
'Cancer Research'
c/o address below.
Lying in repose and further enquiries please to
N Gillett & Son 'Church View' Mowbreck Lane Wesham PR4 3HA Tel: 01772 682496
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 28, 2019