J P Dell Funeral Directors (Fleetwood)
168 Poulton Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 7AW
01253 773333
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
13:00
St Marys RC Church
Interment
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
14:00
Fleetwood Cemetery
John Cottam Notice
COTTAM John Burke
'JACK' Passed away peacefully in Alexandra Nursing Home on Thursday 13th June 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved husband of the late Pat, much loved dad to Valerie and Phillip, a dear father-in-law to Denise and loving uncle.
Jack will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends.
R.I.P
Funeral Service will take place at
St Marys RC Church on
Friday 21st June at 1.00pm prior to interment at Fleetwood Cemetery at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood.
Tel: 01253 773333
The family have requested bright colours to be worn in memory of a wonderful man.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 19, 2019
