Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for John Cartridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Cartridge

Notice Condolences

John Cartridge Notice
CARTRIDGE John
(Jack) Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday June 2nd 2019, aged 82 years.

Beloved husband of the late Ivy, much loved dad of Stephen, Michael, Michele and Annette
and a loving father in law,
grandad and brother.

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Wednesday June 12th at 2:30 pm.

All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.