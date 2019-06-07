|
CARTRIDGE John
(Jack) Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday June 2nd 2019, aged 82 years.
Beloved husband of the late Ivy, much loved dad of Stephen, Michael, Michele and Annette
and a loving father in law,
grandad and brother.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Wednesday June 12th at 2:30 pm.
All floral tributes and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, The Willows Funeral Home,
Tel: 859159. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 7, 2019
