|
|
|
BOWDEN John Eric Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 1st October 2019,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sylvia, much loved dad of Karen and Dianne, father-in-law of Gary and Karl, brother-in-law of Roy and wife Gillian, cherished grandad of Kyle and Dana and great grandad of Jack and Blythe, a dear uncle and friend to many especially
Ty and Taylor.
Funeral service to be held
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on
Tuesday 22nd October at 3:30pm, with colourful attire preferred to represent a true celebration
of John's life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and
donations please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Bank House Funeral Home Alexandria Drive Lytham St Annes. Tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019