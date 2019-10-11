Home

D Hollowell & Sons (Lytham St Annes)
Bank House
Lytham St Annes, Lancashire FY8 1JD
01253 720998
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
15:30
Park Crematorium
Lytham St Annes
View Map
John Bowden Notice
BOWDEN John Eric Passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 1st October 2019,
aged 76 years.
Devoted husband of the late Sylvia, much loved dad of Karen and Dianne, father-in-law of Gary and Karl, brother-in-law of Roy and wife Gillian, cherished grandad of Kyle and Dana and great grandad of Jack and Blythe, a dear uncle and friend to many especially
Ty and Taylor.
Funeral service to be held
at Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on
Tuesday 22nd October at 3:30pm, with colourful attire preferred to represent a true celebration
of John's life.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu for
North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and
donations please c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons, Bank House Funeral Home Alexandria Drive Lytham St Annes. Tel: 720998
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 11, 2019
