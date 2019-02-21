Home

More Obituaries for John Bett
John Bett

Notice Condolences

John Bett Notice
BETT John After a short illness,
John passed away peacefully on Monday February 18th 2019. Devoted Husband of the late Jan, much loved Dad of Alison, respected Father-In-Law of Tom and proud Papa of Ryan & Beth and Kieran & Jen.
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St. Annes on
Friday March 1st at 10:30 am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2019
