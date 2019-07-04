Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Joanne Smith Notice
SMITH Joanne After a short stay in
Lancaster Hospital Joanne
passed away suddenly on Saturday June 29th 2019, aged 49 years.
Special daughter of Jean and the late Greg, loving sister of Carol, dear sister in law of Gerry and dearly loved auntie of Stephanie, Lindsay and George.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday July 12th at 12:30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Leonard Cheshire Disability.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 4, 2019
