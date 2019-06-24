|
EVERTON Joanne Passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday 12th June 2019,
aged 56 years.
Much-loved daughter
of the late Ernie,
loving mum of Kevin,
Hollie, Charlie and Jamie,
beloved partner of Tom
and a special sister, aunt,
grandma and grand-aunt.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 2:45pm.
All enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 24, 2019
