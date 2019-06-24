Home

D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Joanne Everton Notice
EVERTON Joanne Passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family at Blackpool Victoria Hospital, on Wednesday 12th June 2019,
aged 56 years.
Much-loved daughter
of the late Ernie,
loving mum of Kevin,
Hollie, Charlie and Jamie,
beloved partner of Tom
and a special sister, aunt,
grandma and grand-aunt.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 28th June at 2:45pm.
All enquiries to
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire House Funeral Home,
telephone 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 24, 2019
