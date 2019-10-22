Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Joan Silverwood Notice
Silverwood Joan Suddenly but peacefully on October 8th 2019 and with her loving family by her side,
Joan, aged 94 years, the dearly loved wife of the late Norman. Much loved mum of Ken, Susan and Tony. Dear mother in law of Ian, Tracy and Janet,
also a loving nana, great nannie, great great nannie and aunt.
Funeral Service and cremation at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Tuesday 29th October 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries to
Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 22, 2019
