D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
13:30
Lytham Park Crematorium
Joan Redshaw Notice
REDSHAW Joan With her family by
her side, peacefully in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Saturday
2nd November 2019,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Wife of the late Eddie, devoted Mum of Edward and Elaine and Mother-in-law of
John and Alison, loving Nan of Joanne, Donna, the late Darren, Jonathan and Dean.
Wonderful Great-Grandmother of Freyja and Ellie Louise.
A service to remember Joan's
life will be held at
Lytham Park Crematorium on Wednesday 20th November 2019, at 1.30 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be made to Blackpool Carers Centre.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019
