OLDROYD (Joan) Company Director of
Blackpool Laundry Co Ltd.
On Thursday 10th October 2019,
suddenly but peacefully
whilst in hospital,
and of Blackpool,
Joan passed away, aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Brian,
much loved mum
to Mark and John,
a devoted mother in law to
Cath and devoted grandma
to Lily and Aidan.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral service for Joan will be held on Wednesday 30th October 2019 service at St Stephens
On The Cliffs at 10:45 followed
by a cremation at
Carleton Crematorium 11:45.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations, if so desired,
to MS Society, c/o the
Funeral Directors.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Low Moor Road, Bispham,
Blackpool, FY2 0PA
Tel: 01253 500 536
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019