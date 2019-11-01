|
|
|
MCKENZIE Joan Who died peacefully in Husband Roger's arms on 31st October 2018.
AKA as my Joanie,
The day that horrible disease
took you away darling, was the
day my heart was ripped out.
So many fabulous memories
for 35 years,
every day together forever.
Anyone who was lucky enough
to meet Joanie was blown away by her beauty, a smile for everyone,
a sense of fun, 'so talented'
you never forgot an angel
on earth with a voice to match!
She was known as
'Simply the best' al la 'Tina Turner' but she was much more than that.
Joanie has gone to heaven,
she was such a special soul
'so very proud of you darling'
Sing your songs to the angels
till its my turn to come to you.
I think of you day and night,
so lonely without you,
Your loving husband Roger xxx
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019