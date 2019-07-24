Home

Joan Heywood

Notice Condolences

Joan Heywood Notice
HEYWOOD née Thorne
Joan Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully in hospital on
Saturday July 13th 2019,
aged 79 years.
Re-united with her beloved husband Gordon and a dearly loved mum, nan and great nan. Private family service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday July 30th.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
North West Air Ambulance Fund. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House
Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 24, 2019
