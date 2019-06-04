Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Joan Harris

Notice Condolences

Joan Harris Notice
Harris Joan Passed away peacefully on the
24th of May aged 97,
Joan, dearly loved wife
of the late Frederick (Derick) and loving mother of the late Sandra;
will be sadly missed by her
grandchildren Iain and Catherine
and her great grandchildren
Brodie and Petra.
A service is to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday the 11th of June at
11.45, and Joan has requested
colourful attire to celebrate
a life well lived.
Family flowers only, donations to
North West Air Ambulance
and Parkinson's UK
(Blackpool branch).
All enquiries to
Box Bros. Ltd. Funeral Service
01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 4, 2019
