|
|
|
FRASER Joan Margaret Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the
Ambassador Rest Home, Blackpool on Wednesday 7th August 2019, aged 91 years.
A dearly loved auntie.
"Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019