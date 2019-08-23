Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Fraser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Fraser

Notice Condolences

Joan Fraser Notice
FRASER Joan Margaret Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the
Ambassador Rest Home, Blackpool on Wednesday 7th August 2019, aged 91 years.
A dearly loved auntie.
"Joan will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends".
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 28th August at 11:00am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.