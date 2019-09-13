Home

Fox Joan Margaret 21/06/1921 - 03/09/2019
Quietly, surrounded by care and compassion, Joan Fox,
formerly of Tyrone Avenue,
died on September 3rd.
After a lifetime devoted to her family, she will be sadly missed
and always remembered.
Sincere thanks to
Orchard Fleetwood Hall Residential Care Home
to which she returned from Victoria Hospital following
a stroke in August.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on Friday 20th September at 11.00am.
C/o and all enquiries contact Moons Funeral Service,
Raikes Road, Great Eccleston, PR3 0YA ,Tel: 01995 672328.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 13, 2019
