D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
09:30
St. Kentigern's Catholic Church
Newton Drive
View Map
Joan Dunne Notice
DUNNE née Winterbottom
Joan Passed away peacefully in
Heather Vale Care Home, Chesterfield on
Friday May 24th 2019,
aged 94 years.
Devoted wife of the late Reg,
dearly loved mother of Chris and the late Pat, loving mother in law of Cath and David, proud grandma of Joanna, Siobhan, Liam, Patrick, Ciaran and the late Matthew, cherished great grandma of Aidan and Fintan and dear cousin
of Barbara.

Requiem Mass to be held at
St. Kentigern's Catholic Church, Newton Drive on Tuesday June 18th at 9:30 am followed by committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Alzheimer's Research UK.

All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 7, 2019
