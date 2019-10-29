BOARDMAN Joan and Eric It is now twenty-one years today since you both left us so suddenly and unexpectedly.

We miss you more and more with each year that passes.

Thank you for being our parents and our friends.

You were both so good to us all and we never forget that.

Nothing and no-one could ever replace you.

Thank you Dad for trying to protect Mum to the end, testimony indeed of your love for her.



We will never forget you.

We never separate you in our thoughts: you were together in life; together in death;

and are together forever.



All our unconditional love goes to you both, Philip, Antony and Marelyn XXXXXX Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019