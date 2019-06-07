BOARDMAN Joan 7th June 1924



You would be 95 today, Mum! Unbelievable!

We just miss you so much every day and always will.

You were such a wonderful mother to us all.

Even now, after these last twenty-one years since you died,

people in town stop us and mention you in such warm terms. You were so kind and compassionate, even with people you did not know so well - it was just your nature.



Even though it is your birthday remembrance, we also remember Dad. He died beside you and tried so hard to protect you.

Thank you Dad.



We never separate you and Dad - you were together in life; together in death; and are together forever.



Your card and flowers are at the Churchyard as usual.



All our unchanging and undying love - always,

Philip, Antony and Marelyn

