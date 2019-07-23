|
BANKS Joan Emmie Passed away at Priory Court Nursing Home, Lytham on
July 13th 2019, aged 91 years.
Much loved mother of
Trish and Avril.
Joan will be fondly remembered for her love of music, especially church music.
Church organist for many years at St. Mary's Church,
Stonycroft Avenue and
St. Christopher's Church,
South Shore.
Joan will be received into
St. Mary's Church on Thursday July 25th at 5:30 pm prior to funeral service on Friday
at 9:00 am.
A private family committal at Lytham Park Crematorium will follow.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
St. Mary's Church.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Funeral Directors,
497 Lytham Road, Tel: 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 23, 2019