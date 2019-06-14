|
Ball Joan
(Nee Whittle) Passed away peacefully at home on 26th May after a short illness aged 94.
Dear Wife of the late Joseph,
Sister in Law of Ernie and the late Bridie, Jimmy and Kathleen.
A dear Aunty, companion to Raymond, and the late Peter
and a good friend to many.
Family flowers only please with donations in lieu to Trinity Hospice.
Service at St. Paul's Church, Marton on Wednesday
19th June 2019 at 11:30 am prior to interment at Layton Cemetery.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service.
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 14, 2019
