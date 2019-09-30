|
CROW Jennifer Passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
18th September 2019,
aged 79 years.
Beloved wife of the late
John Raven Crow, dearly loved auntie of Bill and Barbara, Susan, Jane, and the late Judith and her husband Mandy, much loved
sister in law of June, loving great auntie of Emma, Hannah, Rachael, Ben, Dawn, Amelia and Henry,
also a dear friend to
Margaret, Penny and Val.
Jenny will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Monday 7th October at 11am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Blackpool Fylde and
Wyre Society For The Blind.
All enquires and donations please to C. T. Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF. Tel 01253 899845.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 30, 2019