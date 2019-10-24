Home

Anderson Jeanette Passed away peacefully at home with her family around her on
10th October 2019,
aged 75 years.

Dearly loved wife of David,
much loved mum of
Simon and Carrie.

Jeanette will be sadly missed by her family and all who knew her.

Funeral Service and cremation at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 31st October 2019
at 2.00pm.

No flowers by request but donations welcome for
Macmillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries and donations
to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
