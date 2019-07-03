|
WORRELL (née Griffith)
Jean Mary Passed away suddenly at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Wednesday 19th June 2019,
aged 87 years.
Jean will be sadly missed by her loving son Roy, daughter-in-law Sheila, granddaughter Alison,
her husband Kevin and
great-granddaughters
Holly and Daisy.
Funeral service to be held at Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 9th July at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may be made for Blue Skies Hospital Fund.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 3, 2019