Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
13:15
Carleton Crematorium
Jean Waddilove

Notice Condolences

Jean Waddilove Notice
Waddilove Jean Passed away at home on
Thursday July 4th 2019 after a short illness and with her
family by her side.

Much loved wife of Duncan,
loving mum of Arline, Donna
and the late Gareth.
Dear grandmother of
Jack, Shelby, Keith and Emily,
Jean was also a dear great grandmother of Brooke and Rosa also a loving friend to her sister in law Kay and her husband Trevor.

A celebration of her life will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 17th July at 1.15pm.
No flowers by request but donations welcomed for
The British Heart Foundation.
Formal attire not required.

All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd,
48/50 Station Road,
Poulton le Fylde, FY6 7JQ.
Tel 01253 885858.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 10, 2019
