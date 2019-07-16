|
Christie Jean Ritchie Jean, passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Sunday 7th July, 2019.
A wonderful and caring mother of Jean, May, Billy, Robert, Liz
and the late Harry.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A service of committal will take place at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 24th July, 2019
at 3.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please,
any donations in lieu to
British Heart Foundation
c/o T.H.Fenton,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX. Tel: 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 16, 2019