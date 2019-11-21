|
|
|
HAWORTH (Jean) On Monday 18th November 2019, Jean passed away peacefully,
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Leonard, much loved Mother to Christopher and Timothy, a dear Mother-in-law to Joanne and Adrienne, loving Grandmother to Kate, Sally, Richard and Pippa.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to RNLI, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019