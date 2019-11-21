Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Thornton-Cleveleys)
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton-cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 5BU
01253 863022
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
12:30
Carleton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Haworth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Haworth

Notice Condolences

Jean Haworth Notice
HAWORTH (Jean) On Monday 18th November 2019, Jean passed away peacefully,
aged 95 years.
Dearly beloved Wife of the late Leonard, much loved Mother to Christopher and Timothy, a dear Mother-in-law to Joanne and Adrienne, loving Grandmother to Kate, Sally, Richard and Pippa.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 2nd December 2019
at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to RNLI, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys. FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -