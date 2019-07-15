|
|
|
GROOME Jean
(nee Lindsay) On July 11th, 2019,
peacefully in the loving care
of North Shore Rest Home,
aged 71 years and of Kirkham.
The dearly loved wife of Ken,
loving mother of Tracy and Carl and nana of Charlotte and Hazel.
'Will be sadly missed
and always loved.'
Service and cremation at
Park Crematorium, Lytham on Monday July 22nd at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent for the Alzheimer's Society c/o and all further enquiries to
Billingtons Funeral Directors, Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham. PR4 2HA.
Tel: 01772 684856
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 15, 2019