D Hollowell & Sons (Blackpool)
Highfield House
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 1RE
01253 408886
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
15:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham St. Annes
Jean Bridge Notice
BRIDGE Jean Lynn Peacefully in the loving care of Trinity Hospice on Friday
June 24th, aged 56 years.
Beloved wife of David, precious mum of Robert and Peter and mother-in-law of Kate,
dear grandma of Alex and Zach and cousin of Elspeth.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Friday June 7th at 3.00 pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Lytham Road, Blackpool, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 1, 2019
