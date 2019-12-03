Home

Jean Bould

Jean Bould Notice
BOULD Jean Passed away in
the loving care of the
Ryecourt Nursing Home on Wednesday 20th November, aged 87 years.
Devoted wife of Harry, loving mum of Stephen and the late Hazel, dearly loved mother-in-law of Gill and Brian, cherished grandma of Peter and Ruth.
Funeral service to be held at Springfield Methodist Church, on Monday 9th December at
11:30am prior to committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for the R.S.P.C.A.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons Funeral Directors. The Willows Funeral Home. Tel: 859159
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 3, 2019
