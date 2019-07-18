|
ABBOTT-HULL Jean Jean passed away peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital after
a short illness, aged 88 years.
Dearly loved wife of Bill
of 69 years marriage.
Caring and loving mum to
Jean, Barrie, David and Beverley.
A devoted nana and great nana.
She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends.
A Church Service will take place at Thornton Parish Church, Meadows Ave, Thornton at 2pm on Tuesday 30th July, followed by Committal Service at Carleton Crematorium. Family flowers only, any donations in lieu to R.N.L.I
c/o T.H.Fenton,
27-28 Rossall Road, Cleveleys,
FY5 1DX. Tel: 01253 852383
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 18, 2019