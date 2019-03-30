|
|
|
Gray Janina Passed away suddenly
aged 77 years.
Much loved by sons Andrew and Geoff, brother Bill, grandchildren Heather, Lexi and Shaun, great grandchildren Sylvia, George, and Aszouri, and much loved by Jack x
Lived her life her own way, with a love for life and for others before herself. She will be deeply missed by friends, neighbours, and all who knew her.
Funeral Service at the Salvation Army Centre, Dorset Road, on Thursday April 4th 2019 at
12.15pm followed by burial in
Layton Cemetery.
Family flowers only, donations to Salvation Army via Box Bros Ltd.
Further enquiries
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 30, 2019
Read More