SEED (Janice) On Tuesday 25th June 2019, peacefully whilst at her home in Thornton, Janice passed away,
aged 65 years.
Dearly loved partner of Richard, much loved mum to Amanda and Deborah, a dear mother in law to Russell, a loving sister to Jennifer and Barbara, sister in law to Alan and Stan, a devoted nana to Harry and George and a dear auntie to Stephanie, Natalie and Laura.
She will be sadly missed by
all her family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place
at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 8th July 2019 at 12.30pm.
No flowers by request please, donations if so desired to Trinity Hospice c/o the Funeral Directors.
All enquiries to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East
Thornton Cleveleys
Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 28, 2019