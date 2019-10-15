|
|
|
KENYON Janice May It is with great sadness and regret that the family of Mrs Janice May Kenyon announces her passing on October 3rd 2019, at the age of 65.
Janice passed away at home surrounded by her family and will be lovingly remembered by her three beloved sons Dave, Frankie and Sami, her sister Louise
and nephew Joseph.
Janice was devoted to her family and will also be remembered for her industriousness, creativity, compassion and her charitable work with Stalmine WI and Kirkham Lions Club.
The funeral service will be held at Poulton New Cemetery,
Garstang Road East 11am
on Friday 18th October.
All are welcome to attend.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors
85 Victoria Road East Thornton Cleveleys Tel 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 15, 2019