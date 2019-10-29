Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
14:00
Carleton Crematorium
Janette Anderson Notice
Anderson Janette Passed away peacefully
at home with her family around her on 10th October 2019,
aged 75 years.

Dearly loved wife of David,
much loved mum
of Simon and Carrie.

Janette will be sadly missed by
her family and all who knew her.

Funeral Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 31st October 2019
at 2.00pm.

No flowers by request but
donations welcome for
Macmillan Cancer Support.

All enquiries and donations
to Box Bros Ltd.
Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 29, 2019
