WILKINSON (Janet) The family of the late
Janet Wilkinson wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives,
friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence, floral tributes and especially all the donations to
The Trinity Hospice received
in memory of Janet.
Special thanks to The Hospice at home team for all the care given to Janet, to Jonathan Worthington for a comforting service and to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors for their care and dignified funeral arrangements.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 25, 2019