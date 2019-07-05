Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Byrne Funeral Directors (Westview, Fleetwood)
1 Beach Road
Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 8PS
01253 776281
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Wilkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Wilkinson

Notice Condolences

Janet Wilkinson Notice
WILKINSON (nee Hardaker)
Janet On Thursday 27th June 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst at her home in Fleetwood, Janet passed away aged 78 years.

Dearly beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum to Susan and Carol, dear mother in law to Simon and Chris, and a loving nana to
Emily-May, Ellie, Mega and Luke.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.

Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 15th July at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.