|
|
|
WILKINSON (nee Hardaker)
Janet On Thursday 27th June 2019, peacefully and surrounded by her loving family whilst at her home in Fleetwood, Janet passed away aged 78 years.
Dearly beloved wife of Brian, much loved mum to Susan and Carol, dear mother in law to Simon and Chris, and a loving nana to
Emily-May, Ellie, Mega and Luke.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 15th July at 11.00 am. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Trinity Hospice
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
1 Beach Road, West View, Fleetwood, Tel - 01253 776281
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 5, 2019