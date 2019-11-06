Home

WHITESIDE (née Emery)
Janet Valerie Passed away on
24th October 2019 at home.

Loving and devoted
mother to Mark, twin sister to
Lynda and sister to Alan.

Funeral Service to be held at
St John the Baptist Church,
Burford, OX18 4RY on Tuesday
12th November at 1:15pm
followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to
Kate's Nursing Home may be sent
c/o E. Taylor & Son
Funeral Directors,
21 Corbett Road, Carterton,
Oxon, OX18 3LG.
Tel: 01993 842421.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
