Janet Smith

Notice Condolences

Janet Smith Notice
SMITH Janet Janet passed peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 19th March.

Dearly beloved wife of Allan,
much loved mum to Paul and
daughter-in-law Helen, loving nan to Sean, Alana and Neil and great grandma to Zachary & Dylan.

"She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends."

Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on
Friday 12th April at 2:30pm.

Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Alzheimers Research UK. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home
Tel 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
