|
|
|
SMITH Janet Janet passed peacefully at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on Tuesday 19th March.
Dearly beloved wife of Allan,
much loved mum to Paul and
daughter-in-law Helen, loving nan to Sean, Alana and Neil and great grandma to Zachary & Dylan.
"She will be sadly missed by all
her family and friends."
Service to be held at
Park Crematorium,
Lytham St Annes on
Friday 12th April at 2:30pm.
Family flowers only, donations if so desired to Alzheimers Research UK. All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Highfield Funeral Home
Tel 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More